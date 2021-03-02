Warcave has announced that its turn-based strategy role-playing game, Black Legend, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms on March 25th.

Players will lead a squadron of mercenaries into the troubled city of Grant to help the residents fight off a violent cult. Set in the 17th century, the game features “thrilling” alternate history and tasks players with clearing the streets of Grant with unique abilities and weapons at their disposal.

Key features include:

Explore the ruined streets of Grant, a 17th century city based on the architecture of the Low Countries of Northwestern Europe. Search every corner to discover hidden sidequests, treasure troves, and recruitable characters.

Fight using an alchemy system based on the old concept of Humorism. Master the four different instabilities and combine them with Catalyst Attacks to deal massive damage to enemies! Be warned, your foes will do the same to you.

Unlock 15 playable classes, each with unique abilities and equipment. Master and combine class abilities to become the ultimate liberator of Grant.

Approach battles on your own terms using free exploration before diving into tactical turn-based combat.

Build and customize your team using cross class abilities and discovered equipment.

Aid the resistance in their struggle against the Mephistian Cultists and battle beasts pulled from regional folklore.

Uncover the history of Mephisto, a menacing Alchemist who brewed the maddening fog clouding the city.

Choose Your Difficulty: For those who wish to see the story, the path can be gentle. For those who wish for difficulty, even the slightest mistake will be greatly punished.

We await our liberation at your hands, stranger.

Check out a gameplay video and trailer below.



