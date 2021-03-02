PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 2, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World PS4 $4.99

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World PS5 $4.99

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time $9.99

Arcade Archives GUERRILLA WAR $7.99

Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS $7.99

Assault On Metaltron $6.99

Azure Reflections $24.99

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition – Country of Woods and Creepy Tales $19.99

Bite the Bullet $14.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Free Access Week Free

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition $34.99

The Childs Sight $4.99

Demon Hunter: Revelation $14.99

Dungeons & Bombs PS4 $4.99

Dungeons & Bombs PS5 $4.99

Enlisted – “Armed to the teeth” Founder bundle PS5 $89.99

Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: German squad” Founder bundle PS5 $29.99

Enlisted – “Battle of Moscow: USSR squad” Founder bundle PS5 $29.99

Enlisted – “Invasion of Normandy: German squad” Founder bundle PS5 $29.99

The Five Convens $12.99

Harvest Moon: One World $49.99

Harvest Moon: One World Bundle $64.99

Katana Kata $14.99

Linn: Path of Orchards $4.99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 $29.99

The Lost Cube $9.99

Maquette PS5 $19.99

Memory Lane Space Bundle $3.99

Metro Saga Bundle $89.99

Mighty Fight Federation PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 $39.99

Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle $59.99

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition $49.99

Neptunia Virtual Stars $49.99

Neptunia Virtual Stars – Deluxe Set $54.99

Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition $73.99

PING REDUX PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Pachi Pachi On A Roll $6.99

Paranormal Bundle $35.99

Pumpkin Jack $29.99

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle $69.99

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Digital Deluxe Edition $99.99

Retrace: Memories of Death $7.99

Skateboarding – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Spooky Chase $4.99

Thunderflash PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Turok $19.99

Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil $19.99

Turok Bundle $29.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest $14.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 $89.99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5 $59.99

