While Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t have a proper PS5 version just yet, players on PS4 Pro and the next-gen PS5 consoles can get at least a small improvement to the game. High-Resolution Texture Pack 3 is a new download available that improves the textures on weapons and Operators, optimized for PS4 Pro and PS5 and recommended for anyone with a “high-resolution display.” It’s also available for Xbox One X and Xbox Series X players.

The new Warzone texture pack released without much fanfare, and so far there don’t appear to be any definitive comparisons showing the improved quality over the game without the texture pack. Targeting only weapons and Operators, this pack isn’t about to change the environment or other elements, and it certainly doesn’t resolve other issues that could be fixed with a proper next-gen version of the game. Players want to see better loading times, proper 4K support, and FOV options. With Warzone already eating up a significant chunk of hard drive (or SSD, on the PS5), the extra 8GB or so for the improved texture pack may not be worth the download while we wait for full next-gen support. Some users have tried to share what it looks like via videos or images on Twitter, but compression (and taking a picture of your TV with your phone camera) doesn’t exactly do a good job of showcasing whatever improvements are there.

It’s a 4k signal but don’t know if it’s upscaling or not… The guns and character models do look a lot sharper tho pic.twitter.com/vTnPpQ85Z1 — (@mtl514hustla) March 2, 2021

Warzone should prompt you to download the new Texture Pack 3 the first time you start it following the addition of the update, but if you somehow missed that, you can also get it through the game’s optional installs menu. This is the same place where you can pick which elements of the game you want installed (Modern Warfare Campaign, Multiplayer, etc.), and the texture packs are not required either, so you can opt out if you don’t want to take up the space.

It’s unknown if and when Warzone will get a full next-gen upgrade, but with the title’s one-year anniversary coming up and rumors that the Verdansk map is seeing its final days, it could be relatively soon. Activision has committed to supporting the massively multiplayer free-to-play title long term, so it doesn’t seem too farfetched to think a proper Warzone PS5 version is right around the corner. Hopefully that comes with additional space optimizations to allow the game to better fit on our limited SSD space. Right now, full installs of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone together won’t even fit on a 500GB PS4 anymore.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two is running right now, including the limited time Outbreak event that celebrates the launch of Cold War’s Outbreak Zombies mode and the addition of Zombies to Verdansk in Warzone.

[Via: MP1st]