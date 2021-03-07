Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tales of Arise was supposed to release in 2020, but ended up getting delayed with little to no further information. The company has been largely mum about the title, with the exception of a few statements promising that development is going well and we’ll have some information “soon.” It looks like Bandai Namco is finally about to make good on that promise.

A story trailer offering a glimpse of Tales of Arise was released yesterday, and it teased much-awaited further news this Spring. “Spring is just around the corner, and we’ve been working hard to make it unforgettable!” reads a description accompanying the trailer below. “Catch the first new glimpse from Tales of Arise.”

“To the extent that we were quiet in 2020, we are making preparations to share all sorts of new information in 2021,” producer Yusuke Tomizawa said back in December. “Development is going very well, so I hope you can hold out a little longer for new information. We’re preparing all sorts of wonderful news that Tales of fans around the world will get excited about, so please keep us in mind.”

Tales of Festival 2021 will run on November 20th and 21st, details of which will be revealed this week. According to the last official update, Tales of Arise is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll find out in due course if Bandai Namco has plans for a next-gen release or not. A new release window has yet to be revealed as well.