Following a delay earlier this year and subsequent silence, Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided a brief update on its upcoming RPG, Tales of Arise.

During the ‘Tales of Series 25th Anniversary Special Live Stream,’ producer Yusuke Tomizawa said that development is “going very well,” and that the team is preparing to share new information in 2021. He apologized for the lack of updates and said that there will be plenty for the series’ fans to get excited about.

Tomizawa’s full message is as follows (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

To the extent that we were quiet in 2020, we are making preparations to share all sorts of new information in 2021. Development is going very well, so I hope you can hold out a little longer for new information. We’re preparing all sorts of wonderful news that Tales of fans around the world will get excited about, so please keep us in mind. In the sense that we’re having our 25th anniversary, would I say that today is a turning point? Today the series is 25 years old. We decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary with you all for two years, so we still have another one left, and I want you all to know that the second half will blow the first half out of the water. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get into details today, but we’re preparing some really fun things since we’re keeping you waiting so long, so please continue to give us your support.

Tales of Arise is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]