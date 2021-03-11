Sony Santa Monica is Hiring a Lead Writer for a New Unannounced Game

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is hiring a lead writer for a new unannounced game. Given that the next God of War has already been announced, it’s unlikely to be the game in question. This role seems to be for whatever will come from the studio following Kratos’ next adventure. Unfortunately the job listing itself doesn’t offer many hints or much insight about what form that game may take.

HOT JOB: LEAD WRITER We’re looking for a master of storytelling to join our team on a new unannounced title as a Lead Writer! Apply here https://t.co/qsxxykZgYT#SMSCareers #Gamejobs #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/MZJHl6ZW4T — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) March 11, 2021

The job posting simply says they are “seeking a Lead Writer for the development of a new unannounced title.” It asks applicants to join the studio as they “embark on a new journey” to “create genre defining games.” Additionally, the listing says they want a writer who can marry narrative and gameplay, and will craft “powerful storylines, strong character arcs, and compelling dialogue” while building and developing the writing team on the game.

Much of the rest of the listing is what you’d expect a job listing for a Lead Writer at a AAA game studio to advertise, and doesn’t give much insight into the potential themes, genres, or any other information that might betray what Santa Monica Studio is incubating.

Based on the evidence, we’d guess that “embark on a new journey” signifies a new IP, rather than the studio already starting work on whatever will follow the next God of War game, though any evidence of this is thin and all speculation at this point. Sony Santa Monica hasn’t had a new IP internally since the creation of God of War back in 2005, though they have assisted in external development on multiple titles. Back in January, it was reported that the studio was working on another unannounced game alongside the next God of War. The wording of that job listing mirrors the wording used for this Lead Writer position.

Don’t expect to hear much about this “new unannounced title” anytime in the near future. The follow up to 2018’s God of War (which players are commonly referring to as God of War Ragnarok, even though it doesn’t have an official title), was announced last year with little more than a logo. Sony has since been quiet about the 2021 game, though speculation seems to indicate it’s been pushed out of this year. Cory Barlog recently said that it will come out when it’s done as players continue to speculate about potential releases for the game. We probably won’t hear about what’s coming next from Sony Santa Monica until sometime after we get Kratos’ next adventure.

What do you think Sony Santa Monica is working on? Is it yet another God of War, or is the studio creating a new IP for the first time in more than 15 years?

[Source: PlayStation]