The designers behind Goat Simulator have announced that their “old people mayhem sandbox game,” Just Die Already, will also release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game was previously announced for PC and currently doesn’t have a release date.

Just Die Already is in development at DoubleMoose and will be published by Curve Digital. The game puts players in the shoes of elderly, retired people who’ve been kicked out of their retirement homes. With nothing left to lose, they take on various challenges to earn “retirement tickets to qualify for free retirement care.” Players can go solo or team up with four players in online multiplayer to cause mayhem.

A lengthy, official list of features is as follows:

Be Old, Be Bold – You get to be an old person. Angry, fragile, poor and hating the world: the dream you didn’t know you had until now. Finally, you have found something in common with your grandparents.

– You get to be an old person. Angry, fragile, poor and hating the world: the dream you didn’t know you had until now. Finally, you have found something in common with your grandparents. Break a Leg… Break a Neck – Discover the joys of being old and made of glass, anything can break you and you can break your everything.

– Discover the joys of being old and made of glass, anything can break you and you can break your everything. Don’t Try This at (a Retirement) Home – Complete dangerous challenges that you will never ever try at home and answer existential questions like: can you launch yourself from a catapult and land on someone? Or, can you survive losing your head, grabbing it and whacking someone with it?

– Complete dangerous challenges that you will never ever try at home and answer existential questions like: can you launch yourself from a catapult and land on someone? Or, can you survive losing your head, grabbing it and whacking someone with it? One Mission: Retire – Earn rewards by completing dangerous challenges, your goal? To qualify for a proper retirement home. That makes perfect sense. Word of advice: try and stay in one piece so you can enjoy it in the end…

– Earn rewards by completing dangerous challenges, your goal? To qualify for a proper retirement home. That makes perfect sense. Word of advice: try and stay in one piece so you can enjoy it in the end… Sandbox Multiplayer – Play alone, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. Complete challenges together, or just cause mayhem and rip your friends’ limbs off!

– Play alone, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. Complete challenges together, or just cause mayhem and rip your friends’ limbs off! Be Old. Twice. – You get to be an old person. So good we said it twice.

– You get to be an old person. So good we said it twice. Limitless Interaction – Pick up and interact with a very wide variety of objects. Everything from giant trouts, trampolines, guns, electrical wiring, and fireworks, just to mention a few. Bazookas, axes, trombones, air horns, and jetpacks to mention a few more. Yes they all can be used to hurt and maim.

– Pick up and interact with a very wide variety of objects. Everything from giant trouts, trampolines, guns, electrical wiring, and fireworks, just to mention a few. Bazookas, axes, trombones, air horns, and jetpacks to mention a few more. Yes they all can be used to hurt and maim. Embrace Your Inner Boomer – Wreak havoc on the millennial and zoomer population (we forgot Generation X, just like everyone else). NPCs react differently depending on their age – some will laugh and clap at others getting hurt while others will run away in terror.

– Wreak havoc on the millennial and zoomer population (we forgot Generation X, just like everyone else). NPCs react differently depending on their age – some will laugh and clap at others getting hurt while others will run away in terror. The Game Can Be As Crazy As You – The city is filled with detailed environments, loaded with secrets and hidden paths, that encourage detailed exploration and quirky experimentation to truly see it all.

– The city is filled with detailed environments, loaded with secrets and hidden paths, that encourage detailed exploration and quirky experimentation to truly see it all. Old. Person. – Okay that’s the last time we promise.

– Okay that’s the last time we promise. One More Thing! – Wait wait one last thing! Did we mention you can find a glue gun that lets you for example attach fireworks to a bike, and then ride the bike? Or that you can disrupt traffic and make a traffic jam and make cars explode? Or that you can attach wings to your arm and fly around?

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.