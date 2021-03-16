Developer Monochrome and publisher Hatinh Interactive have announced that puzzle platformer Tandem: A Tale of Shadows will be releasing later this year for the PlayStation 4, along with PC, Switch, and the Xbox One. Tandem offers dual gameplay with unique aesthetics and dreamlike puzzles. Along with the announcement comes a reveal trailer, which you can view below.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows puts players in the roles of Emma and Fenton. Emma is on a quest to find Thomas, the only son of the Kanes, who are a famous magician couple she loves. Fenton is Thomas’ teddy bear who has been given magical powers. The two must set out to find Thomas, teaming up to take on anything they may encounter. CEO and co-found at Monochrome Paris, JB Grasset, says “With Tandem, our ambition is to evolve the puzzle platformer genre through immersive storytelling, jaw-dropping production values, and thought-provoking gameplay. We can’t wait to captivate players later this year with the imaginative, mysterious universe we’ve carefully created.”

Key features for the game include:

Stunning Art Direction – Discover a playful and frightening universe inspired by Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle, Tim Burton and Victorian era architecture. Each dimension in Tandem feels like a German expressionist or Dutch golden age art piece brought to life.

Clever Puzzles – Solve 45 puzzles and obstacles in order to unravel the mystery surrounding Thomas Kane’s disappearance. Overcome vicious spiders and creepy clowns, etc

Dual Gameplay – Swap perspectives between Emma and Fenton. Light up the scene and cast shadows as Emma from a top-down view. Walk on shadows projected by Emma’s lantern from Fenton’s side-scroller view.

Fight With Strategy – Players will face mechanical toy-like enemies and bosses throughout each dimension. Since Emma cannot attack, fans must rely on their wit to move forward.

Narrative-Driven Adventure – Gather clues hidden in the game’s worlds to learn more about Emma, Fenton the teddy bear and Thomas’ disappearance.

Diverse Mechanics – Push or pull objects to create shadows. Use alarms and traps to your advantage. Tandem features a variety of interactive elements to keep players on their toes.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows will be releasing later this year for the PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. It can be played on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility. What do you think of the trailer and do you plan to pick up the game. Please scroll down about 500 clicks to let us know in the comments.