Monochrome and Hatinh Interactive have announced that their Victorian-inspired puzzle platformer, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, will release on October 21st for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Set in 19th century London, Tandem follows 10-year old Emma who sets out to investigate the disappearance of Thomas Kane – the only son of a famous family of illusionists. Teaming up with Fenton, a teddy bear she encounters on her way to the Kane manor, she explores a world of illusions and shifting perspectives.

“The unique thing about our game is a feature of two controllable protagonists,” Monochrome wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “We thought that controlling two characters, each with their own personality and characteristics, is a fun, creative exercise for the player. It’s satisfying, especially as players enter later stages. We designed the game with Sherlock Holmes and Watson in mind. They rely on each other to solve investigations.”

Monochrome has said that although Tandem isn’t a historical game, the team has made every effort to faithfully recreate the Victorian architecture.

An official overview reads:

In Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, fans of puzzle platformers and action and adventure games will be able to peel back the curtain enshrouding five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds. Players will alternate between Emma’s top-down view and Fenton’s horizontal side-scroller view, using the former’s lantern to cast shadows the teddy bear can cross. Intelligent obstacles and clever gameplay mechanics will force players to constantly remain on their toes.

Check out a previously released story trailer below.