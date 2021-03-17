Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have been demanding transmog, which allows them to change their gear’s appearance, since the game’s release. And they were happy to note that it was included in yesterday’s title update. However, the feature’s implementation threw them off, and sites like Reddit have been inundated with complaints.

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, transmog is free. In Valhalla, players have to pay 50 Silver for each item they alter aesthetically. Now, this isn’t a huge amount and Silver isn’t hard to find in the game. But as numerous players pointed out, the service charge can be a problem if you have a lot of items you want to transmog. Additionally, if you’ve already looted and raided a good chunk of the map, 50 Silver won’t be a small amount to pay each time. What’s worse is that Silver can be purchased with real money, leading players to conclude that the feature was designed with monetization and microtransactions in mind.

“The only reason they’re doing this is because they want more people to buy Silver with real money from the Helix store. Disgusting,” one player wrote on Reddit (via IGN). “Transmog was free in Odyssey. No reason for it to cost 50 Silver each time here,” added another. “50 Silver is not small in this game; making money is such a struggle after you raid and loot everything,” wrote a third player.

While Ubisoft hasn’t officially addressed the complaints, a community manager thanked fans for their feedback and assured them that it’ll be passed on to the development team.

We’ll update our readers when Ubisoft responds.

[Source: Reddit, IGN]