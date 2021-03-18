PlayStation Store’s Mega March promotion went live yesterday in both Europe and the United States, bringing discounts of up to 70 percent. The full list of discounted games is as follows (courtesy of Plat Prices). Do note that pricing and availability may vary by region, so you will need to log into your local store for more information. The sale will end on March 31st.

• .hack//G.U. Last Recode

• 2Dark

• 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle

• 428: Shibuya Scramble

• A Summer with the Shiba Inu

• Adk Damashii

• ADR1FT

• Aer – Memories of Old

• Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle

• Ai: The Somnium Files

• Air Conflicts: Double Pack

• Alphadia Genesis

• Alvastia Chronicles

• Anodyne 2: Return to Dust PS4 and PS5

• Anthem

• Antiquia Lost

• Ao Tennis 2

• Art of Fighting Anthology

• Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

• Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

• Assassin’s Creed Unity

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle

• Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition

• Attack of the Toy Tanks

• Autumn’s Journey

• Aven Colony

• Azur Lane: Crosswave

• Batman: Arkham Collection

• Battle Worlds: Kronos

• Battlefield 4

• Bee Simulator

• Beyond Eyes

• BioShock Infinite: The – Complete Edition

• Bird Game +

• Black Paradox

• Bleed Complete Bundle

• Blind Men

• Blindfold A Vérité VR Experience

• Blood Bowl 2

• Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

• Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle

• Braveland Trilogy

• Brick Breaker

• Call of Cthulhu

• Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition

• Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe

• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

• Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

• Cat Quest

• Cat Quest II

• Chaos on Deponia

• ChaosChild

• Chasm

• Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle

• Clash Force

• Coffin Dodgers

• Commandos 2 – HD Remaster

• Concept Destruction

• Concept Destruction

• Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars

• Constructor

• Control

• CrossKrush

• Crystar

• Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online

• Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

• Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation

• Day of the Tentacle Remastered

• Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

• Dead Cells

• Dead Rising

• Dead Rising 2

• Defense Grid 2

• Deponia

• Deponia Doomsday

• Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers

• Destroy All Humans!

• Destroy All Humans! 2

• Devious Dungeon

• Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

• Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

• Distraint – Deluxe Edition

• Doom (1993)

• Doom 3

• Doom 64

• Doom II (Classic)

• Down the Rabbit Hole

• Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

• Dragon Lapis

• Dragon Quest Builders

• Dragon Quest Builders 2

• Dragon Quest Builders 2 Digital – Deluxe Edition

• Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition

• Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition

• Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

• Dragon Sinker

• Dreamfall Chapters

• Ducati – 90th Anniversary

• Duck Game

• Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection

• Dusk Diver

• Dying Light

• Déraciné

• EA Star Wars Triple Bundle

• Earth Defense Force 5

• Earth Defense Force:Iron Rain

• Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

• Elite Dangerous

• Empire of Sin

• Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition

• Empire of Sin – Premium Edition

• End Space

• Espire 1: VR Operative & Killing Floor: Incursion VR Bundle

• Euro Fishing – Ultimate Edition

• Euro Fishing: Castle Edition

• Euro Fishing: Urban Edition

• Even the Ocean

• Falcon Age

• Fallout 4

• Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle

• FAR CRY 5 Gold Edition

• Far Cry New Dawn

• Farmer’s Dynasty

• Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol.2

• Fenix Furia

• Fernz Gate

• FIFA 21 Champions Edition

• Fire Pro Wrestling World

• Fire Pro Wrestling World – Deluxe Edition

• Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass

• Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition

• Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition

• Football Game

• For Honor Marching Fire Edition

• FoxyLand 2

• Fractured Minds

• Freddy Spaghetti

• Friday the 13th

• Fu’Un Super Combo

• Gal*Gun 2 – Complete Edition

• Gal*Gun: Double Peace

• Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Complete Edition

• Ganbare! Super Strikers

• Garou: Mark Of The Wolves

• Generation Zero (English/Chinese/Japanese Ver.)

• Genesis Alpha One

• Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

• Gods Remastered

• Gods Will Fall

• Golf Zero

• Grand Ages: Medieval

• Graveyard Keeper

• Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition

• Gravity Rush Remastered

• Grim Fandango Remastered

• Guard Duty

• Handball 17

• Handball 21

• Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

• Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland

• Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition

• Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

• Hatoful Boyfriend

• Haven

• Hellpoint

• Hive: Altenum Wars – Deluxe Edition

• Hive: Altenum Wars Special Edition

• Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle

• How to take off your Mask Remastered

• Hunting Simulator

• Hunting Simulator 2

• Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition

• Hustle Kings VR

• I Am Setsuna

• I Am The Hero

• Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher

• Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

• Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition

• Indivisible

• Infinite Minigolf

• Infinity Runner

• Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

• InkSplosion

• Inside

• Intruders: Hide and Seek

• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate

• Jack N’ Jill DX

• Jak 3

• Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

• Jak II

• Jak X: Combat Racing

• Jet Set Knights

• Jisei: The First Case HD

• Journey Collector’s Edition

• Journey to the Savage Planet

• Jupiter & Mars

• Just Cause 4: Reloaded

• Katamari Damacy Reroll

• Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story

• Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete

• Knee Deep

• Knightin’+

• Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

• LA Cops

• Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk

• Langrisser I & II

• Last Day of June

• Layers of Fear 2

• Left Alive Day One Edition

• Legend of Kay Anniversary

• LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Deluxe Edition

• LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

• LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• LEGO The Incredibles

• Let’s Sing 2020

• Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition

• Lethal VR

• Liege Dragon

• Limbo

• Little Nightmares

• LocoRoco 2 Remastered

• LocoRoco Remastered

• Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut

• Lost Sphear

• Mad Rat Dead

• Mahjong

• Maid of Sker

• Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

• Marooners

• MediEvil

• MediEvil – Digital Deluxe

• Megadimension Neptunia VII

• Mekabolt

• Metal Max Xeno

• Metro Redux

• Metro: Last Light Redux

• Micetopia

• Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

• Midnight Deluxe

• Mighty No. 9

• Mochi Mochi Boy

• Monster Truck Championship

• Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition

• Moonfall Ultimate

• Mordheim: City of the Damned

• Mother Russia Bleeds

• MotoGP 14

• Motorcycle Club

• MX Nitro: Unleashed

• Mxgp Pro

• MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact

• My Big Sister

• My Little Riding Champion

• Namco Museum Archives Vol 1

• Namco Museum Archives Vol 2

• NAtURAL DOCtRINE

• Need for Speed

• Need for Speed Heat – Deluxe Edition

• Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

• Need for Speed Payback

• Neon Junctions

• NHL 21

• Nicole

• Niffelheim

• Nova-111

• Odallus: The Dark Call

• One More Dungeon

• One Piece World Seeker

• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Deluxe Edition

• Oniken: Unstoppable Edition

• Oninaki

• Ord.

• Our World is Ended

• Outcast – Second Contact

• Overcooked Holiday Bundle

• Overpass – Deluxe Edition

• Override 2: Super Mech League

• Override 2: Super Mech League – Ultraman Edition Season Pass (Simplified Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese)

• Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition

• Overruled!

• Pac-Man 256

• Paladins Deluxe Edition

• Paladins Gold Edition

• Paladins Starter Edition

• Pang Adventures

• PaRappa The Rapper 2

• PaRappa The Rapper Remastered

• Party Crashers

• Party Crashers and Party Golf

• Party Golf

• Patapon 2 Remastered

• Patapon Remastered

• Paw Paw Paw

• Pawarumi

• Pinball FX2 VR

• pixelBOT Extreme!

• PixelJunk Monsters 2

• PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Deluxe Edition

• Planet Alpha

• Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Deluxe Edition

• Portal Knights

• Praetorians – HD Remaster

• Prehistoric Dude

• Premium Pool Arena

• Pro Fishing Simulator

• Project Root

• Punch Line

• Pure Chess Complete Bundle

• Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

• Radio Squid

• Raging Justice

• Raging Loop

• Railway Empire

• Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne

• Red Faction

• Red Faction II

• Reed Remastered

• Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

• Reflection Of Mine

• Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

• Ride 4

• Ride 4

• Ride 4 – Special Edition

• Ride 4 – Special Edition

• Robotics;Notes DaSH

• Robotics;Notes Double Pack

• Robotics;Notes Elite

• Rogue Cube

• Rogue Trooper Redux

• Rpg Maker MV

• Rugby 20

• Rush Rover

• Rush VR

• Sagebrush

• Saints Row IV Re-Elected

• Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

• Samurai Shodown V Special

• Samurai Shodown VI

• Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning

• Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – – Complete Edition

• Shadow Of The Colossus

• Shadow Tactics: Game+Theme

• Shadow Warrior

• Shady Part of Me

• Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands

• Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn

• Shing!

• Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle

• Snk Heroines Tag Team Frenzy

• Solitaire

• Song Of Memories

• Soul Axiom

• Space Hulk Bundle

• Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

• Space Hulk: Tactics

• Spaceland

• SpeedRunners

• SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle

• Spike Volleyball

• Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• Stealth Inc – Ultimate Edition

• Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones

• Steamroll: Rustless Edition

• Steins;Gate 0

• Steins;Gate Elite

• Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

• Stifled

• Strawberry Vinegar

• Streets Of Rage 4

• Sudden Strike 4

• Suicide Guy

• Suicide Guy Bundle

• Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply

• Super Destronaut DX

• Super Korotama

• Super Neptunia Rpg

• Super Wiloo Demake

• Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – Deluxe Edition

• Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

• Sword Art Online: Lost Song

• Tales from the Borderlands

• Tamiku

• Tannenberg

• Team17 Indie Collection

• Team17 Indie Heroes

• Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack

• Tearaway Unfolded

• Tennis World Tour

• Tennis World Tour – Legends Edition

• Tennis World Tour 2

• Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition

• Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition

• Tetraminos

• The 25th Ward: The Silver Case

• The Alliance Alive HD Remastered

• The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

• The Catch: Carp & Coarse

• The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition

• The Council – The Complete Season

• The Crew 2

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

• The Escapists

• The Escapists: Supermax Edition

• The Forest

• The Jackbox Party Pack 4

• The Jackbox Party Pack 5

• The Jackbox Party Pack 6

• The King Of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match

• The King Of Fighters 2000

• The King Of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga

• The King of Fighters XIV

• The King Of Fighters ’97 Global Match

• The Last Blade 2

• The Last Guardian

• The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone

• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

• The LEGO Games Bundle

• The Order: 1886

• The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle

• The Princess Guide

• The Raven Remastered

• The Savior’s Gang – Blessed Edition

• The Silver Case

• The Sims 4

• The Sinking City

• The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition

• The Suicide of Rachel Foster

• The Surge – Augmented Edition

• The Swindle

• The Unicorn Princess

• theHunter: Call of the Wild

• This is the Police

• This Is the Police 2

• Thunder Paw

• Thy Sword

• Titan Attacks!

• Titanfall 2 – Ultimate Edition

• Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition

• Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle

• Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition

• Torchlight III

• Touhou Genso Wanderer

• Tour de France 2018

• Tour de France 2019

• Tour de France 2020

• Track Lab

• Train Sim World 2 – Deluxe Edition

• Train Sim World 2020 – Deluxe Edition

• Trine 2: Complete Story

• Trine Enchanted Edition

• Trine Trilogy

• Tropico 5 – Complete Collection

• Tropico 6

• Truck Racing Championship

• TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

• TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge

• Tumble VR

• Two Parsecs from Earth

• Ultra Hat Dimension

• Ultracore

• UltraGoodness 2 PS4 and PS5

• Ultratron

• Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!

• Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

• Unrailed!

• Unravel

• Utawarerumono: Zan

• V-Rally 4

• V-Rally 4 – Ultimate Edition

• Valiant Hearts: The Great War

• Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story

• Vampyr

• Verdun

• Vertical Drop Heroes HD

• Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

• Virginia

• Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten

• Wands

• Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection

• Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition

• Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash

• Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition

• Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

• Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

• Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

• Warhammer: Vermintide 2

• Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition

• Watch Dogs 2

• Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia PS4 and PS5

• Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood PS4 and PS5

• Wheel of Fortune

• White Day – Ultimate Horror Edition

• White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

• Wild Guns Reloaded

• Wildfire

• Windjammers

• WipEout Omega Collection

• Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

• Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

• Woodle Tree 2 – Deluxe+

• Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe

• World War Z

• Worms Rumble

• Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition

• Wrc 8 Deluxe Edition Fia World Rally Championship

• WRC 9 Deluxe Edition Fia World Rally Championship

• WRC 9 Fia World Rally Championship

• WW1 Game Series Bundle

• Wwe 2K20 – Deluxe Edition

• Yoku’s Island Express

• Ys Origin

• Ys: Memories of Celceta

• Yu-No: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.

• Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

• Zombie Army Trilogy

In addition to the above, Borderlands 3 and Far Cry 5 season passes are on sale.