It’s official. Housemarque’s sci-fi shooter Returnal should see no further delays barring unforeseen circumstances as the game has gone gold. The studio announced this news on Twitter, thanking its development and support teams along the way.

Returnal has finally gone GOLD!!! A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved. We can’t wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!#Returnal #PS5 #April30 pic.twitter.com/ymacgtGXbg — Housemarque (@Housemarque) March 25, 2021

Returnal was announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive last June at the console’s reveal event. It was originally set for release on March 19th. However, in late January, Housemarque announced that it had decided to delay Returnal‘s release to April 30th because it needed extra time to polish the game.

For more on Returnal, An official overview is as follows:

Break the cycle of chaos on an always-changing alien planet. After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

