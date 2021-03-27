Double Eleven has announced that Rust: Console Edition will finally release on May 21 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Physical copies will also be available.

Both the standard physical copies and the Day One Edition will be available at retail for $49.99. This includes the base game and Future Weapons and Tools Pack as preorder bonus. A $59.99 Deluxe Edition will come with a Welcome Pack worth $14.99 alone. The Deluxe Edition will also include three days of early access, closed beta access, staging branch access, and the Future Weapons and Tools Pack.

Last but not least, the $79.99 Ultimate Edition will come with all of the aforementioned content as well as an upgraded version of the Welcome Pack, 1100 Rust Coins ($10 in value), and an Elite Combat Skin Pack.

An official overview of Rust is as follows:

In Rust, players will wake up alone on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists. Featuring up to 100 other players it’s up to you to figure out how to keep yourself alive in a world where everything wants you dead. Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.

Check out a trailer below.