Brewmaster Introduces Homebrewing to PS5 and PS4 Next Year

Gone are the days where the only simulator games you could find were racers, flight simulators, and farming. Now there seems to be a simulator game for everything. The latest of those is Brewmaster from Auroch Digital, which brings the process of homebrewing craft beers to a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console near you next year.

The developer behind Mars Horizon, The Colonists and Megaquarium has moved away from their more familiar territory of settlement building and into the world of homebrewing. Players will go through the entire process of creating a craft beer, beginning with the setting up of the home brewery with their own layout, equipment and decorations. Then it’s time to create a beer from one of the provided recipes suitable for beginners, or from experimentation more suited to beer aficionados. Many different types of beer will be available, including wheats, blondes, stouts, and IPAs.

Once the beer has brewed, there’s the business of finding an appropriate name and designing an eye-catching label. Then it can be submitted to beer festivals and breweries to increase reputation and expand into batch production. Success will earn beer tokens to expand the brewery, unlock bigger jobs and try more challenging recipes.

Auroch Digital has drawn on their love of food and drink, as well as the “vibrant craft beer scene” in nearby Bristol for inspiration. They’ve tried to make the process as simple as possible for beginners while allowing more experienced players to experiment as they wish. The Brewmaster campaign will gradually introduce players to brewing techniques, beer styles and different equipment, going from a simple kitchen table layout to a “luxurious brewer’s paradise”. Alternatively there’s the Creative sandbox mode where everything is already unlocked and players can let their imagination run wild.

Brewmaster will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the future.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]