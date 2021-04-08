With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 just around the corner, Treyarch has started a double XP weekend to help players get those last minute Prestige milestones before the new levels arrive. This week’s patch also introduced the heavy-duty ZRG 20mm sniper rifle as the sixth new weapon for Season Two.

The four day double XP weekend is live already and will run until 10AM PT on Monday, April 12. The weekend accompanies the latest patch to be released for the game, introducing the sixth new weapon of Season Two: the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle. As the name suggests, the rifle fires 20mm rounds making it the most powerful sniper rifle in the game. The weapon can be earned through the usual in-game challenge, or purchased through the Jackpot Sniper bundle in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Gunsmith Customs and Gunfight Tournaments were also introduced to multiplayer this week, the latter coming with exclusive rewards. Gunfight Blueprints also had a Season Two Reloaded update. Meanwhile, plenty of gameplay improvements and bug fixes were added to Zombies Outbreak, Dead Ops Arcade 3, and Onslaught. You can see the full patch notes below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 7 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Weapons

ZRG 20mm ZRG 20mm sniper rifle now available via in-game challenge or Store bundle.



UI

Addressed an issue with UI icon visuals for the “Oni” Reticle appearing too dark in the preview.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Miami Strike Closed an out-of-bounds exploit area near the Parking Garage.



Scorestreaks

RC-XD Increased RC-XD damage to take down nearby enemies using Flak Jacket.



Camo Progression

Addressed an issue where the “Science” camo category for the RPG-7 wasn’t tracking properly.

Addressed an issue where the “Classic” camo category for the R1 Shadowhunter wasn’t tracking properly.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed a stability issue related to Ammo Mods.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed crashes related to Objectives. Addressed a stability issue related to the Krasny Soldat’s leap attack. Addressed a stability issue related to the Dragon Relic. Addressed a stability issue related to Wall Buys. Addressed a stability issue related to the Secure Objective. Added numerous stability fixes.





Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Adjusted XP rewards. Slightly adjusted some rewards for life donation. Adjusted time allotments for Wave 3 in the Room of Judgement. Addressed an issue where the Bonus Room War Store not functioning as expected. Addressed an issue where the War Store wasn’t granting vehicles or a random one. Addressed a co-op issue where a player wouldn’t be warped into the Room of Fate if another player was dropping into the Room of Fate on a buggy or mech at the same time. Addressed an issue where various shield type objects (Barrels, Boxing Gloves, Sawblades, Tesla Balls) were not working as expected. Addressed an issue where the player’s shield was not affecting the Meatball or Spider enemies as expected. Addressed an issue where the Tesla Ball wasn’t working against some enemies.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the player wasn’t properly getting credited for kills while in vehicles for the “Damage Delivery” Challenge.

Leaderboards Addressed an issue where leaderboards were not updated correctly at the end of match.



Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue that caused Optics to be automatically unlocked on the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Gameplay Adjusted difficulty scaling for higher Surges. Adjusted spawn rate and movement speed of enemies to match other modes. Added super sprinter enemies to Onslaught.



CAMPAIGN

UI

Addressed a UI error that could appear upon selecting Player Details when using keyboard and mouse.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 8 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Events

Double XP Weekend Four days of Double XP now available in Multiplayer, Zombies, and League Play through 10AM PT Monday, April 12.



MULTIPLAYER

Gunfight Tournaments

Sixteen teams of two clash in a 2v2 single-elimination tournament for exclusive rewards. Win and move on to the next round. Lose, and you’re out.

Register for a Tournament and get matched up with 31 other players of similar skill.

Each Tournament is broken up into 4 Rounds: Preliminaries, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Tournament Finals.

Each Tournament introduces new exclusive rewards as you win your way through the bracket. Rewards for the first Tournament include a new Emblem, Calling Card, Charm, and Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.

XP is also awarded as players win their way through each Tournament and can be earned repeatedly with each Tournament participation.

Modes

Control Each segment captured by the Attackers will now add 20 seconds to the game clock. Time will no longer be added after capturing a single zone. Overtime Defense is now awarded to the team that captures the most zone segments in the previous rounds. In the event of a tiebreaker, the team with the most kills will be awarded Defense in Overtime. Also applies to CDL Control in League Play.



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit (also available in Hardcore)

Snipers Only Moshpit

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

Prop Hunt

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Enemies Addressed an issue where the Gladiator enemy was not spawning under certain circumstances. Addressed an issue where the Gladiator enemy’s axes remained on the screen longer than intended.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Containment (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)

