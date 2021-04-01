Call of Duty: Warzone has broken even more ISP (internet service provider) traffic records with its Season Two Reloaded update. Virgin Media reported its biggest day ever for data downloads on Wednesday, March 31, with much of that owing to the new release of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Two Reloaded update. The corresponding update for Black Ops Cold War launched the day prior, but may have also accounted for some downloads by any stragglers who didn’t download it on Tuesday. In fact, Virgin said that Tuesday, March 30th was its quietest weekday of 2021 so far in terms of data uploads, which it attributes to the warmer weather in the UK that sent people outside.

The catch, however, is that Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Two Reloaded update was a staggering 52 GB (on PS4/PS5. 58 GB on Xbox. And 133 GB on PC if you still have Modern Warfare installed). That’s bigger than the size of most full games. And as one of, if not the biggest free-to-play game on consoles and PC right now, millions of players rushed to download the mandatory update to continue playing and experience the new events for the second half of Season Two. The update did reduce the overall file size of Warzone on players’ storage drives, however, and is expected to reduce the size of future update downloads as well.

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has been the cause of record-breaking traffic with various ISPs. The launch of Season Two in February also broke records as players downloaded the new updates for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and the launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X (coinciding with the launch of Black Ops Cold War) also saw people’s data caps getting destroyed as internet use records were broken.

In other Call of Duty news, recent alleged leaks seem to show the upcoming 1980s map for Warzone and have revealed the reported title for Call of Duty 2021 as Call of Duty WWII Vanguard. With Season Three launching in the latter half of April, expected to bring a full map revamp for Warzone’s Verdansk, we can probably expect to see ISP traffic records once again get shattered, depending on the size of the impending update.