Edge of Eternity Jumping From Last Gen onto PlayStation 5

Developer Midgard Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have announced that JRPG Edge of Eternity will be releasing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S, along with previously announced consoles—PlayStation 4, Xbox One—and Game Pass versions. The game will be releasing this summer, though just on the PC, with June 8 seeing the PC release along with a massive launch update. Edge of Eternity also gets a new release window of Q4 2021 for everyone else

Along with the announcement of the new consoles and release window, they have also released a new release date trailer.

In Edge of Eternity, players are thrown into a world torn apart, as the people of Heryon wage a war against a mysterious invader. Players take on the roles of Daryon and Selene in their quest to cure an all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon. Edge of Eternity is another successful Kickstarter campaign, as it was funded by over 4000 fans and brought in a whopping $161,246 to bring the game to life.

A few things about Edge of Eternity for those who haven’t read up on it.

An enthralling JRPG adventure where your choices matter: Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences.

Discover a grand tale hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences. A gorgeous world to discover: Journey through Heryon’s unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets.

A stunning soundtrack from the composer of Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles: Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda.

Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda. A Deep & Strategic Combat System: Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

A Cast of Charismatic Characters: Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together.

