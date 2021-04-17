Torn Banner Studios has announced that preorders for Chivalry 2 are now live for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who preorder the game on either of the two platforms will be guaranteed a spot in next week’s closed cross-play beta, which will kick off on April 23rd.

The PlayStation 5 version of Chivalry 2 will run at 4K and will utilize the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Some of the examples provided by the developer are as follows:

On the left trigger, holding block gets harder as your stamina falls

The right trigger will increase pressure for bows as you hold back the string

Localized haptic feedback on strikes let you feel where every hit lands

The beta will feature five Team Objective mode maps, 12 subclasses, and the full tutorial. Over on the PlayStation Blog, Torn Banner teased that there will be a lot more to the beta, which players will find out in due course. For now, here’s an overview of the type of content you can expect:

Wage war in The Siege of Rudhelm, an epic Team Objective mode map that sees you protect or invade an entire city and its castle

Continue the fight in more Team Objective, Team Deathmatch and Free-for-all maps

Find your fit: play as 12 subclasses ranging from Skirmisher (hybrid melee/ranged fighter) to Poleman (fighter that keeps opponents away with long melee range)

Cut your teeth in a full tutorial- – learn every technique in the book.

The beta will end on April 26th. Chivalry 2 will release on June 8th.