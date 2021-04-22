Following a lengthy wait, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Tales of Arise will release worldwide on September 10th (September 9th in Japan). Additionally, the company confirmed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will be entitled to the PS5 version for free.

In an exclusive Famitsu interview (translation via Gematsu), Producer Yusuke Tomizawa expressed confidence in the release date because the development team is adding final touches to the game. On the PS5, Tales of Arise will utilize the DualSense‘s haptic feedback. As an example, Tomizawa said that players will feel the difference between lightning magic and fire magic.

Like most new games, Tales of Arise will offer a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former will prioritize 60 frames-per-second whereas the latter will prioritize 4K output.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.

Check out a new trailer below.

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu]