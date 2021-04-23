Following a leak, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that it is indeed testing something called ‘PlayStation Plus Video Pass‘ in Poland. SIE global services VP, Nick Maguire, revealed this information to Polish website SpiderWeb (translation via Video Games Chronicle), but didn’t say when/whether the service will be tested in other regions.

“We want to see how players will benefit from such a service, what titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them,” Maguire explained. “At this stage, however, I cannot say whether it will be created and what the test process will look like for other markets, as well as what the future is for PlayStation Plus Video Pass after the test period.”

Maguire added that Sony is currently only focusing on the Polish market, and will gauge players’ response to the additional PS Plus benefit. When asked why the service is only being tested in Poland for now, Maguire said that Sony knows “very well that we have a large base of players in Poland who stand out due to their commitment and activity in the network and social media.”

“They also like to use VoD platforms,” he continued. “For us, this is the perfect combination, the perfect market, to introduce a test service as part of the PS Plus program and see what our key users think about it.”

Maguire went on to reiterate that Poland met the criteria set forth by Sony to test PlayStation Plus Video Pass.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: SpiderWeb PL via VGC]