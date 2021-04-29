CD Projekt RED recently rolled out Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.22, which makes memory management improvements on the PlayStation 5 alongside fixing a plethora of issues with quests and the game’s open world.
Complete patch notes are as follows:
Quests & Open World
- The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.
- Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.
- Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.
- Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.
- Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlor.
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.
- Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.
Visual
- Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.
UI
- Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.
Stability and performance
- Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.
- Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.
Console-specific
- GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.
- Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.
Stadia-specific
- It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available.
Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to return to the PlayStation Store.
[Source: CDPR]