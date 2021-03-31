CD Projekt RED’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski, suggested during an investor call yesterday that Cyberpunk 2077′s PlayStation Store delisting is impacting sales on other platforms as well.

After CD Projekt RED clarified that Cyberpunk 2077‘s PSN reinstatement is Sony’s decision, the studio was quizzed about the game’s sales. While he didn’t provide any numbers, Nowakowski said that sales will be driven by two main factors: the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s next-gen version and its PSN status. He then added that Sony’s decision is an important one because it will “influence purchasing decisions” on other platforms.

“As far as Cyberpunk sales for this year are concerned, first of all I believe they will be driven by two major elements that we keep working on,” said Nowakowski (via Video Games Chronicle). “First, patching and updating the game, and this should also result in coming back to the Sony store. Obviously, Sony’s decision is much awaited by many gamers and we believe it may also influence purchasing decisions of not only those playing on PlayStation but also on other platforms, so this is important to us.”

In light of Cyberpunk 2077‘s console woes, CD Projekt RED has announced that it’ll begin marketing its games closer to launch, and it’ll ensure that gameplay is showcased on all platforms.

“And when campaigns do start, we aim to properly manage expectations across all platforms,” Nowakowski added. “This means focusing on communication of polished game footage, not concepts. We’ll also showcase footage of our games on all platforms they will be released on.”

[Source: VGC]