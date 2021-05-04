PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 4, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PSVR Games

Horror Adventure VR $9.99

Layers of Fear VR $19.99

Star Wars Pinball VR $24.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Angels with Scaly Wings PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Animal Rivals $6.99

Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS II $7.99

BORIS THE ROCKET $14.99

Battle Axe $29.99

Ben 10 Bundle $49.99

Captain’s Choice Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35.99

The Colonists $27.99

DARK NIGHTS WITH POE AND MUNRO $12.99

Dragon Break Classic $6.99

Gunducky Industries++ $0.99

Heavy Burger $6.99

Mom Hid My Game! 2 $4.99

Our Church and Halloween RPG – Story Two $0.99

Planet Coaster: Premium Edition PS4 & PS5 $89.99

Protocol $20.99

R-Type Final 2 $39.99

RetroMania Wrestling $29.99

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 $79.99

SYNERGIA $14.99

Secret Neighbor $19.99

Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim $19.49

Skatemasta Tcheco PS5 $4.99

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced $49.99

imothy vs the Aliens $9.99

Tools Up! – The Renovation Spree Bundle $27.99

Ultimate Custom Night $7.99

WarDogs: Red’s Return $3.99

World Splitter $19.99

