After confirming the inevitable Call of Duty 2021 earlier this year, Activision has now also confirmed that its Sledgehammer Games behind the project. The confirmation came as part of today’s Activision Blizzard earnings call, while also saying that it is “built for next-gen” and on track for release in Q4 of this year. This puts to rest any rumors of cancellations, delays, or replacement games for the premium Call of Duty 2021 release. Activision stopped short of naming the game, however, which will most likely happen later in the summer via Warzone, similar to last year’s Black Ops Cold War reveal.

“In particular, we are very excited for this year’s premium Call of Duty release. Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release,” said Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre. “This is a built for next generation experience with stunning visuals across campaign, multiplayer, and cooperative modes of play, designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem. We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon.”

Previous rumors say that Sledgehammer is working on Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard, a follow up to 2017’s WWII. There have also been reports that the game is “a disaster” that might cause a delay or cancellation, but these comments appear to indicate otherwise, with Sledgehammer’s title set to release later this year without issue. Additionally, one insider claimed that WWII Vanguard was being “held back so bad” by last-gen consoles, and Algere’s comments focus on a game that is being “built for next-gen.” The game is still expected to come to last-gen consoles (at the launch of the PS4, Call of Duty games were cross-generation for three premium releases), but there seems to be a focus from Activision on putting to rest rumors of a game that is lesser because of last-gen.

Sledgehammer’s last game was 2017’s WWII, and they were expected to return in 2020 before Treyarch was slotted in for the first next-gen Call of Duty release. Sledgehammer has now shifted and taken over that 2021 slot.

Sledgehammer Games themselves confirmed the news with a tweet, featuring a simple gif of wrestler The Undertaker rising from a coffin.

Treyarch responded with the eyes emoji. Raven Software did the same to Treyarch.

Call of Duty 2021 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but historically, premium COD releases tend to be in November or late October. We can probably expect a similar release window this year.

What do you think of Sledgehammer Games developing Call of Duty 2021?