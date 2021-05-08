CD Projekt RED has confirmed that it’s in talks with the talented folks behind The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s PC mods to include some of their work in the upcoming next-gen version.

Back in March, CDPR revealed that a high-definition update for The Witcher III is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Kotaku recently spotted a statement from Halk Hogan, the creator of the The Witcher 3 HD Reworked project, announcing that he was contacted by CDPR for the next-gen update. The statement reads:

Hello my dear friends! It’s been a long time since the last video. I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don’t have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation. While it’s not certain yet, it’s very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update. I will inform you what’s next. As always, I would like to thank you for all your support and kind words.

Kotaku subsequently reached out to CDPR, who corroborated Hogan’s statement with one of their own.

“In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game,” said the developer.

The update will release in the second half of 2021.

[Source: Kotaku]