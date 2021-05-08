Ahead of announcing the highly-anticipated Judgment sequel yesterday, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio confirmed to IGN that the Yakuza series will retain the recently-introduced turn-based RPG style following the success of Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

“That’s right, the Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG,” said creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa. “On the other hand, over the years, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment.”

In other words, the original style of Yakuza will live on through its spin-off series. The developer’s statement to IGN also gives the impression that Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has plans to continue working on the Judgment series should Lost Judgment also be successful like its predecessor.

Speaking of success, Nagoshi revealed during the Lost Judgment livestream that both SEGA and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio will aim to release all future Yakuza and Judgment games globally on the same date. This will start with Lost Judgment, which is scheduled to release worldwide on September 24th this year.

“We heard your plea for a sequel to Judgment from all around the world, and we’re excited to announce the latest entry to the series, Lost Judgment!” said Ryu ga Gotoku Studio. “Fans told us just how much they enjoyed the fast-paced action of the original game, so we’ve powered it up for the sequel. Investigations, unique to the Judgment series, have also received an upgrade.”

Did our readers enjoy Yakuza: Like A Dragon‘s turn-based mechanics?

