Lost Judgment Heads to PS5 and PS4 Worldwide This September

The news may have leaked prematurely, but Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA have now confirmed the upcoming release of Lost Judgment, the action-based sequel to Judgment. Street fighting detective Takayuki Yagami and his ex-yakuza partner Masaharu Kaito return to investigate a mysterious murder where the perpetrator seems to have the perfect alibi. The game will be heading to PS4 and PS5 this September in a simultaneous worldwide release.

Lost Judgment will take place in December 2021. Akihiro Ehara is accused of groping a woman on a train. His attempted escape and arrest was filmed by bystanders and has made headlines. During his trial at Tokyo district court, he asks a simple question: “Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” Ehara seemingly couldn’t have anything to do with the murder as he was sexually assaulting a woman on a train at the same time, yet he seemingly holds vital information. Ehara’s defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, calls detective Takayuki Yagami to get to the bottom of the situation.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Producer Kazuki Hosokawa explained the team has expanded the game’s combat system. While the Crane and Tiger styles will make their return, there will be a new third style: Snake. This style is where players wait for an enemy to strike before turning the tables and redirecting their attacks back at them. Investigations have been upgraded too. There are new gadgets to use, disguises, and the ability to stealthily track suspects. Yagami can also use new methods of infiltration, from scaling buildings to sneaking past enemies.

One of the game’s more prominent locations is a Yokohama high school. Here Yagami will be going undercover to find evidence through the school’s classrooms, hallways, faculty rooms, and gym. The detective will interact with the school’s students with the chance to help some of them out. These side missions will be called School Stories and will be “full of laughs, tears, struggles, and maybe even a little suspense, too”.

The title will launch worldwide on PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on September 24.

[Source: SEGA]