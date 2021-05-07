Welp, this wasn’t supposed to happen until later today, but we now know for sure that Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio are set to announce a sequel to Judgment today. Corroborating previous reports, a now-removed Japanese PlayStation Store entry has revealed the title as Lost Judgment.

In case you missed it, Sega recently filed a trademark for Lost Judgment, leading to reports that a sequel was in development. According to Yakuza fansite Tojo Dojo, Lost Judgment will be much darker and will see Yagami and Kaito return. The leaked PSN screenshot of the game’s cover features Yagami so we know that part of the report is true as well.

Gematsu’s translation of the screenshot reveals that the game is titled Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku (Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory) in Japan, and it’ll release on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The website also found the following editions listed on the store page:

Standard Edition

Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4)

Pre-Order Bonus: Start Dash Support Pack

Digital Deluxe Edition

Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4)

All-In-One Season Pass

Pre-Order Bonus: Start Dash Support Pack

Pre-Order Bonus: Three Days Early Access (September 21, 2021)

At the moment, we can’t confirm if the September 2021 release window applies to Japan and the West or Japan only, but we’ll find out later today. Additionally, it’s very likely that given Judgment‘s reception and performance in the West, Lost Judgment will release on other platforms as well.

Sega’s countdown will end at 10 am ET today.

[Source: Gematsu]