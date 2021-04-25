Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza series spin-off, Judgment, just re-released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. However, it looks like there’s something more on the horizon, if a countdown by SEGA is anything to go by.

An official “Judgment Day” teaser website recently went live, with a countdown pointing towards an announcement on May 7th at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET. The website is available in a number of languages, indicating an international announcement.

Judgment proved to be a commercial success both in Japan and abroad. There were talks of a sequel as far back as 2019, when producer Daisuke Sato said that Judgment‘s performance in the West had surpassed expectations and the studio might want to continue working on the IP. Last month, SEGA filed a trademark for something called “Lost Judgment,” leading to reports that a sequel was in development.

According to Yakuza fansite Tojo Dojo, the sequel has another working title, “Judgment: Seize The Truth.” The site quotes an anonymous source, who claims that the next Judgment will be much darker and will see Yagami and Kaito return.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, but we won’t be surprised if Judgment is indeed getting a sequel. We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out the game on the PS5, where it takes advantage of new hardware to bring refined visuals with 60 frames per second alongside improved load times, and all previously released downloadable content.

Would our readers like a Judgment sequel?