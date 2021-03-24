A few days ago, a new trademark appeared in Japan indicating SEGA may have a new title in development called Lost Judgment. Now TojoDojo has found out the trademark is related to a sequel to Judgment, which is reportedly in development at Ryū ga Gotoku Studio.

Reports of a sequel shouldn’t be too much of a surprise bearing in mind the game had exceeded SEGA’s sales expectations for the west and the developers stated they’d love to continue working on the franchise. The title will even be released for PlayStation 5 on April 23. Details about the game are scarce, although Lost Judgment is one of two working titles for the game. Judgment: Seize The Truth is another, although this one is yet to receive a trademark.

The sequel will be darker, with little of the Yakuza humor present in the title. Main protagonist Takayuki Yagami will make a return, and he still has some issues to work out that he didn’t manage to resolve in the original 2018 release. Yagami’s sidekick Masaharu Kaito will also be reappearing, as will “others” who haven’t been named yet. One of those who may not be making a reappearance, though, is Kyohei Hamura following the controversy caused by the character’s original actor Pierre Taki. After the actor was caught using cocaine, sales of Judgment were halted in Japan until the character’s actor could be replaced. The title was then re-released in Japan a few months later, and it was released in the west complete with those changes already made.

Lost Judgment wasn’t the only title to potentially be revealed by trademarks. Gematsu produced a list of new trademarks from a handful of companies that also included SEGA Music and Horia Tale from SEGA. Koei Tecmo’s Katana Engine was mentioned, as was The Keisatsukan for Konami. The latter is the Japanese name for the Police 911 and Police 24/7 games. Other titles mentioned were Catboy Paradise, Neko Works and Nekoyome from Amanita, while Square Enix submitted The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story and Haru Yukite Retrotica. As usual, as soon as we hear anything more about this titles, we’ll be sure to let you know.

[Source: TojoDojo, Gematsu]