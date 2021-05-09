Activision has said that it is no longer working with Jeff Leach, the voice actor behind Call of Duty‘s Ghost operator, due to crass and sexist remarks he made about a female streamer.

As reported by Charlie INTEL, Leach’s comments were made public on Twitter in a three-part thread by user NitroLukeDX, also a fellow streamer. According to the website, the remarks were made about streamer ZombiUnicorn. While she acknowledges that she was a victim of Leach’s sexism in the past, ZombiUnicorn denied being the subject of his latest rant, and claims she has no idea which female he is referring to. However, she released a statement to address the matter and revealed that she has contacted Leach’s business partners including Activision in the past about his conduct, but to no avail.

I’ve took some time to address this situation in a thoughtful way & add my voice in the rising concern with how companies like @facebookgaming, @activision & @callofduty continue to overlook prejudiced malicious behaviors by cis white men like Jeff Leachhttps://t.co/cUYd4qkQE6 pic.twitter.com/J8XnH4WFbO — Nati (they/them) (@TheZombiUnicorn) May 8, 2021

I sent @Activision a lot of documentation of his prejudice & misogyny over the years. If this statement is true, good on them for taking action.@FacebookGaming we’re still waiting on your response to allowing hate and prejudice to reign free on your platform. https://t.co/uQIvCLrHdg — Nati (they/them) (@TheZombiUnicorn) May 9, 2021

“Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society,” Activision said in a statement to CHARLIE Intel. “Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

Leach has not addressed the controversy, but did tweet that those sending threats to ZombiUnicorn and NitroLukeDX do not represent him or his community.

