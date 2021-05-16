Jeff Leach, the voice actor behind Call of Duty‘s Ghost operator, recently engaged in a public feud with fellow streamer NitroLukeDX on Twitter that ended with the former being dropped by Activision as well as his sponsors, and both children losing their Facebook Gaming partnership.

NitroLukeDX published a three-part thread on Twitter in which he shared clips of Leach making crass and sexist remarks about a female streamer. In response, Leach’s followers shared clips of NitroLukeDX making sexist remarks during several of his own streams. Activision was the first to cut ties with Leach as the clips made rounds, followed by Leach’s sponsors. Facebook Gaming wasn’t having any of it, and dropped both streamers.

Leach has since issued an apology for his “passionate” reaction to being “attacked.” Part of the mea culpa reads:

Transparency is a huge proponent of my online content. Anyone who has cared to watch a chunk of the 40+ hours of live content I produce each week will be aware of this. However, the use of vitriolic language online always holds the power to cause harm. As stupid as I have acted, I am not an uneducated man and I am not naïve to this fact. It’s one of the reasons I have been so vocal on my platforms about ending the toxicity and hate speech that exists in various facets of this industry. I’m remorseful for misrepresenting my true intentions and apologize to the individuals and the business partners that I may have negatively impacted by these outbursts. This includes my incredible supporters, moderators who have worked so tirelessly to protect our little online community and the companies who extended opportunity and trust to me and whom I have let down.

You can read the full statement over on Twitter.

NOTE: Keep the discussion civil. PlayStation LifeStyle has zero tolerance for hate speech and sexism. Anyone caught violating our policy will be permanently banned.