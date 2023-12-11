Call of Duty Devs Backtrack After Criticizing Kratos Actor’s Campaign Joke

Several Call of Duty developers have backtracked after initially criticizing Kratos actor Christopher Judge’s joke about Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign length at The Game Awards 2023. Judge had joked — to audible gasps from the audience — that his TGA 2022 speech was longer than Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

Chris Judge’s Modern Warfare 3 campaign joke resulted in devs attacking God of War

Two of the three dev tweets that went viral in response to Judge’s joke attacked God of War games, with one dev claiming that “CoD absolutely destroys all of the God of war games probably combined” and another tweeting “Imagine having short user engagement once your game is consumed.” A third developer simply said that they didn’t expect Judge to make such a comment knowing the crunch Modern Warfare III team went through.

The tweets garnered a lot of criticism from fans, following which they were scrubbed. One of the developers apologized to Judge, stating that “there’s a good chance that those words were not his.” Another developer stated that they were “joking” about God of War’s engagement, while a third stated that they have “no hate” for the Santa Monica Studio franchise.

Yeah they think I'm upset and angry too. It's not about the joke, it's just been such a shit year for games. I've had multiple friends lose their jobs this week alone. Tired is more where I'm at. — Darcy Sandall ? (@darcy_sandall) December 10, 2023

Also I should apologise to Chris Judge. There's a good chance that those words were not his, and I should've considered that sooner. And to call out big companies on a public stage is an absolutely terrifying thing to do and is not his responsibility. — Darcy Sandall ? (@darcy_sandall) December 9, 2023

Deleted the tweet as it was causing unnecessary attention and was meant as backhanded response to a joke that felt quite tough to hear given all the circumstances of development. Not conveyed well and so apologies for that!

Obviously no hate towards GoW! Peace ✌️ — Ajinkya Limaye (Aj) (@iddqd_Aj) December 9, 2023

You can see Judge’s original comments in the clip below around the 1:10 mark.