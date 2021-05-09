Folks over at Yakuza fansite Tojo Dojo have spotted a Deluxe Edition of Lost Judgment up for preorder at the Japanese PlayStation store, which comes with a Season Pass and story DLC that wasn’t announced during last week’s reveal event.

At the time of this writing, Lost Judgment has yet to make an appearance in the European and U.S. PlayStation Stores, but the Japanese store page has two editions up for preorder: Standard and Deluxe. The latter includes the following, according to a translation provided by Tojo Dojo:

Lost Judgment Main Game

Detective Life Fun Pack (Planned to be released simultaneously with the main game): This DLC pack will help you enjoy the main story and side content to the fullest.

This DLC pack will help you enjoy the main story and side content to the fullest. School Stories Fun Pack: This DLC pack provides additional content so you can thoroughly indulge in all that “School Stories” has to offer.

This DLC pack provides additional content so you can thoroughly indulge in all that “School Stories” has to offer. Additional Story: Fully packed additional story

This version of Lost Judgment will also offer early access on September 21st, three days ahead of release.

As pointed out by Tojo Dojo, this marks the first time a game set in the Yakuza universe will receive post-launch story DLC. Non-story premium DLCs that were released in Japan in the past were packaged with the games in the West.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Lost Judgment‘s post-launch content plans in the West.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

Lost Judgment once again puts players in the sneakers of lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Joined by his partner, ex-yakuza Masaharu Kaito, the crime-fighting duo is called on to investigate a seemingly perfect crime whose lead suspect has an airtight alibi. What starts out as a tale of revenge reveals a tangled web of conspiracy involving several unlikely factions taking advantage of a broken law system. But as victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, he must choose between defending the law or exacting justice.

[Source: Tojo Dojo]