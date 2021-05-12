Disney, Lucasfilm, and DotEmu have announced that 1993 and 1994 Lucasfilm games, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 29th for $14.99.

The 16-bit classics will come with new enhancements and never-before-seen museum features. Overviews of both titles are as follows:

Zombies Ate My Neighbors Hey, where’s that scary music coming from? Yikes! It’s Zombies Ate My Neighbors, where you appear in every demented horror flick ever to make you hurl ju-jubes. What are Zeke and Julie, our two wholesome teenage stars doing in a 16-bit game like this?! Trying to save the nice neighbors, cheerleaders and babies from a fate worse than polyester! Who could put this SLICE of suburbia in such goose-pimply hysteria? Zombies, relentless Chainsaw Maniacs, Mummies, Evil Dolls that just won’t die, Lizard Men, Blobs, Vampires, Giant Ants, Martians, and more. Will these crazy kids survive the night? Find your way through 55 horror-filled levels like a grocery store gone bad, a shopping mall awry, a mysterious island and your own back yard. Ghoul Patrol Zeke and Julie, our intrepid teenagers, visit the Ghosts and Ghouls exhibit at the city library, where they find an old treasure chest containing an ancient spirit book. Naturally, they cannot resist reading it. Suddenly, a horrific snaggle-toothed spirit emerges. Now, this snarling phantom and his dastardly minions are infesting Metropolis and slithering their way into the history books, where they plan to rewrite history with their spooky ways. Only you have the power to go back in time to de-spook an encyclopedia of zombified historic dudes.

Check out a trailer below.