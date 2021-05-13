Sony’s Play at Home initiative for 2021 began with nearly a dozen free games starting in March, as well as an extended Funimation/Wakanim free trial. They promised more content to come and they’re following through with free in-game content or virtual currency for ten different games beginning on Monday, May 17.

Content for nine of the games will be available from 8:00pm PDT on May 17 and will be available to download until 11:59pm PDT on June 6. Here’s the list:

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars

1100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21

The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points and more.

Rocket League

PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Rogue Company

Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

Warframe

Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle and more.

World of Tanks

Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more.

World of Warships

Twice the Courage Pack for World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

All of the above items will appear on the PlayStation Store to redeem from there. The content will then be awarded to players when they next log in to the game while connected to the internet.

Additionally beginning 10am PDT May 20 and available until 11:59pm PDT on June 6, players can get five 60-minute Double XP tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone. These can only be accessed in-game through the Message of The Day. May 20th is also when Season Three reloaded kicks off and the “80s Action Hero” event that has been teased will begin.

Sony has confirmed this is the final content drop for this year’s Play At Home promotion. Don’t forget there are just a few hours left to get Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free through the same promotion as this is only available until 8pm PT tomorrow, May 14.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]