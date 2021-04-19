The next free game to be included in Sony’s Play At Home promotion, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, will be available to download starting at 8PM PT today, April 19. Those who have yet to redeem the previous nine Play At Home titles should also bear in mind there are only three days left to do so.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion, as well as a variety of costume and item packs. These include the Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow, Carja Trader Pack, Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow, Banuk Traveller Pack, and Nora Keeper Pack. There’s also a digital art book and PS4 theme. The game will be available to redeem and download for free until 8PM PT on May 14.

The previous nine titles to be included in the promotion are still available to download too, but you only have three days to do so. Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro-Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast can all be downloaded for free until 8PM PT on April 22. Also available until April 22 is an extended trial of Funimation/Wakanim. New members can get the usual 14 day free trial, but when that expires, they’ll get an additional 90 days subscription for free

The program started on March 2 with a free download of Ratchet and Clank on PlayStation 4, although this offer has since ended. PlayStation Plus members who missed out on this promotion can still get the game as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, though you’ll need to own the new console to get it.

The idea of Play At Home is to encourage people to stay at home and not venture outside unnecessarily as the world continues to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. The promotion is due to run through June with more game and entertainment offers to come. Sony has promised they will have “another Play at Home update to share soon.”

[Source: PlayStation Blog]