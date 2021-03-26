The next nine free games from Sony’s Play at Home initiative are now available to redeem. While the tenth announced title, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition won’t be available until April 19th, you can redeem the following nine games completely free right now.

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games – March 25th, 2021

These games are available to PlayStation players at no cost and with no strings attached as part of Sony’ Play at Home initiative to encourage players to stay home and stay safe to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic. You don’t need to be a PS Plus subscriber to grab these games, and once you redeem them, they are yours to keep forever.

These nine games will be available to redeem for free until April 22 at 8pm Pacific Time. You can redeem them on the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or PS5, or on the web-based PS Store page.

Six of the nine games have non-PSVR capability (Thumper doesn’t require PSVR), so only three of the free games require the PSVR headset, while five total have VR features or modes (Rez Infinite includes VR capabilities).

The Funimation/Wakanim extended trial has also begun and runs through April 22nd.

Note that Subnautica, The Witness, Abzu, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast are not available in China. Enter the Gungeon is not available in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Ratchet & Clank is also still available to redeem for free until 8pm PDT on March 31.

Sony is expected to announce additional free games coming to the PlayStation Play at Home initiative in future months.