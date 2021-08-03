The August 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are now available to redeem. Players can grab the newly released Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PS4 and PS5, as well as Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 on PS4. These games replace the four free July 2021 titles that just left PS Plus, including Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown which remained on the service for two months

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a brand new game, now available on PS4 and PS5, free for PS Plus subscribers this month. It adds a PvEvP element to traditional a more traditional battle royale in an attempt to change up the formula with a fantasy brawler. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a console exclusive title on PlayStation. It’s also available on PC with full cross play to the PlayStation versions of the game.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville is widely considered to be Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3. Originally launched back in 2019, this clever shooter expands on the idea of all-out plants and zombies warfare that was first popularized by the mobile tower defense game. Its addition to Plus should help boost the servers a bit and give Neighborville a second life.

And finally, Tennis World Tour 2 is a tennis simulation game, allowing you to rise to the top as a tennis superstar or create your own athlete to challenge the greatest tennis players around.

All three games will be available to redeem through September 7 when the new September 2021 PS Plus games go live.

Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free this month and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

Expect the September 2021 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced on September 1st, the week before they go live on September 7th.