It’s already August 2021, and that means a new lineup of free titles on PlayStation Plus is just around the corner. Today is the last day you have to claim the July 2021 free PS Plus games before they leave the service. A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown on PS4 will all be leaving tomorrow, August 3rd, with three new games will coming in to take their place.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a newly released PS5 port of the PS4 title. The next-gen version launched free via Plus in July, which seems to be a running theme with new PS5 games coming to the service. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds were new entries to the Plus service in July, while Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown was a carry over that first launched in June and stayed on the service for two months.

Remember that you don’t have to download the PS Plus free games in order to redeem the titles for the month. You also don’t need to own a PS5 to add them all to your library. If you still haven’t purchased the next-gen console, make sure to add all of the titles, including the PS5 ones, to your library anyway via the browser-based PlayStation Store in order to have a pre-built collection of PS5 games ready to play. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll have access to your full library of free games for both PS4 and PS5 whenever you do pick up Sony’s next-gen platform.

The August 2021 free PS Plus games include the previously announced Hunter’s Arena: Legends launching free via Plus for PS4 and PS5. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 round out the selection of games on PS4. The PlayStation Plus free games for August 2021 will go live on Tuesday, August 3. All three games will be available to redeem until the September 2021 free PS Plus games go live on September 7.

Before those new games go live however, don’t forget to add the July 2021 free PS Plus games to your library now!