The July 2021 PlayStation Plus free games include a broad variety of experiences for everyone to enjoy. A Plague Tale: Innocence is being added for PS5 players with its new PS5 version releasing via the service, while PS4 owners (and PS5, via backwards compatibility) will get to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will also remain on the service through July after its addition last month.

July 2021 PS Plus Free Games

A Plague Tale: Innocence first released in 2019. It’s a blend of genres from action adventure to puzzle and stealth and survival horror. It tells the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo, who must navigate through a plague-stricken land avoiding swarms of bloodthirsty rats, while also pursued by inquisition soldiers who want them dead. The July 2021 PS Plus free games only include the new PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence. A sequel was also recently announced, so this is the perfect time to catch up if you haven’t played it yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 originally made waves when it didn’t include a single-player campaign. The multiplayer-only title is coming to PlayStation Plus, including everything from its iconic multiplayer, to Zombies, and even its Blackout battle royale mode, which paved the way for Warzone.

And finally, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the last game added in July. The highly stylized game was developed as a replacement after WWE 2K21 was canceled. It embraces a more arcade-style brawler than traditional wrestling games, with a variety of different arenas and modes.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, first added to the service in June, will remain through the month of July, leaving on August 2 when the new August 2021 games are released.

The PlayStation Plus free games for July 2021 will go live on Tuesday, July 6. They will remain available through August 2, 2021.

Remember that you don’t need to download the games. You can simply redeem them to have access to the free games as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. You can redeem them via your console or the browser-based PlayStation Store. Even if you don’t have a PS5 right now, you can redeem the PS5 game to have a library of titles available to you once you do pick up the new console.

With these additions, Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons will both be leaving PS Plus on July 6th to make room for these new titles. Make sure to redeem them before they leave the service.

[Source: PlayStation]