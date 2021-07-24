For some reason, Sony published August 2021’s PlayStation Plus lineup ahead of time, revealing a month comprised of Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2.

As spotted by ResetEra user Arubedo, the lineup was announced on the official PlayStation website. In case Sony decides to pull the page, you can check out a screenshot below.

Worth noting that although Hunter’s Arena: Legends will release for both the PlayStation 4 and 5, its inclusion in PS Plus only applies to the PS5. “Benefit not applicable for Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PS4,” reads a fine print on the website.

Subscribers will be able to download the games starting Tuesday, August 3rd, coinciding with the launch of Hunter’s Arena: Legends.

An overview of the games is as follows:

Hunter’s Arena: Legends

Sharpen your fighting skills and attempt to survive in Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a fast-paced slug-fest featuring extreme close-range combat in intense 1v1 matches and battle royale modes.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Grab your peashooter and embrace the mayhem of the battlefield in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, as the tension expands beyond Neighborville into new social and free-roam regions on the outer reaches of the contested township.

Tennis World Tour 2

Experience the true sensations of court in Tennis World Tour 2. Dominate the sport and ascend the world rankings as one of the world’s top players, or create your own athlete to challenge your friends locally or online.

[Source: PlayStation via ResetEra]