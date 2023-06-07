PS Plus Double Discounts Promotion Comes to PS Store Today

Sony‘s kicking off the PS Plus Double Discounts sale on the PS Store today, June 7. Players can avail discounts of up to 35% on select titles, with the offer doubled for PS Plus members, offering them up to 70% off.
All games included in PS Plus Double Discounts promotion
Full list of games included in the sale can be found below. Make sure to log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The sale will end on June 21.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aeon Must Die!
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- All Legends Pack
- All-In-One Bonus Demon Set
- Anno 1800
- Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
- Arcade Paradise Digital Deluxe
- Asdivine Cross
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa
- Attractio
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Blacktail
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Blood Bowl 3
- Bonus Chapter: The Lost Numbers
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Breakneck City
- Bundle_Deluxe Edition
- Bundle_DLC Pack1
- Bundle_Extra DLC Pack
- Canis Canem Edit
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Capcom Fighting Bundle
- CAPCOM FIGHTING COLLECTION
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cash Payoffs & Incense Payoffs & Unlimited EXP Data Set
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Character Collection 2 PS4 & PS5
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Classic Costume Pack
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Dakar Desert Rally – Classics Vehicle Pack #1
- Dakar Desert Rally – Legends Pack
- Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS4
- Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS5
- Dakar Desert Rally – SnowRunner Trucks Pack
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
- Dead by Daylight: A Binding of Kin Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street™ Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL
- Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: ECLIPSE Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: EP1
- Dead by Daylight: EP2
- Dead by Daylight: GEMINI Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face® PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Head Case PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: HUBBLE Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: ION Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: KEPLER Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™ PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: ORION Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: QUANTUM Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: ROOTS OF DREAD Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deluxe Kit
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III: Digital Deluxe
- Destroy All Humans!
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
- Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DIGIMON SURVIVE – EU
- Digital Deluxe Upgrade (PS4)
- Digital Deluxe Upgrade (PS5)
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
- Disciples: Liberation PS4
- Disciples: Liberation PS5
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disgaea 6 Complete
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
- DMC5 – Playable Character: Vergil
- DMC5 – Vergil Early Unlock Pack
- DMC5 -Super Vergil Unlock
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle
- DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack
- DMC5SE – Taunt Quartet
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom Special Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Season Pass
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
- Elite Dangerous
- Empire of Sin
- Evil Dead – The Classics Bundle
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Evil Dead: The Game – Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit
- Evil Dead: The Game – Army of Darkness Medieval bundle
- Evil Dead: The Game – Ash Savini Alternate Outfit
- Evil Dead: The Game – Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit
- Evil Dead: The Game – GOTY Upgrade
- Evil Dead: The Game – Hail to the King Bundle
- Evil Dead: The Game – Immortal Power Bundle
- Evil Dead: The Game – Who’s Your Daddy Bundle
- Evil Genius 2: Season Pass
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
- Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 6 DLC 04
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
- Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
- Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
- Flockers
- For Honor
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- Furi
- Furi – Modore Edition
- Furi Onnamusha
- GalGun 2 GalGun 2: Complete Edition
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Gen 9 Season Pass
- Get Even
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- Ghostwire / DEATHLOOP bundle
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
- GOTY Upgrade Bundle
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- GreedFall – Gold Ed.
- Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1
- Handball 21
- Haven
- Hunt: Showdown – Biatatá – Still Waters Run Deep
- Hunt: Showdown – Cold Blooded
- Hunt: Showdown – Crossroads
- Hunt: Showdown – Legends of the Bayou
- Hunt: Showdown – Ronin
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Fear The Reaper
- Hunt: Showdown – Frau Perchta
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- In-game Unlock Bundle
- Indivisible
- Indivisible – Razmi’s Challenges
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion
- Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- KLONOA Deluxe Bundle
- KOF XIV: DLC Additional Characters 4-in-1 Pack
- KOF XIV: DLC Additional Characters 4-in-1 Pack 2
- LA Cops
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Season Pass
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Lethal VR
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Little Big Workshop
- Manhunt
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
- Masters of Anima
- Max Payne
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Memories of Mars
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- MHW:I – Capcom Collection Value Pack
- MHW:I – Seliana Room Value Pack
- MHW:I – Complete BGM Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Gesture & Pose Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Hairstyle Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Handler Costume Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Pendant Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Room Decor Pack
- MHW:I – Complete Sticker Pack
- MHW:I – Trendsetter Value Pack
- Monochrome Order
- Monopoly Madness
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle
- MotoGP 14
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out Deluxe Edition
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Musashi
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Fantastic Ranch: Unicorn & Dragons
- My Hero One’s Justice
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Above and Beyond
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Gale Inasa Yoarashi
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style
- My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Inasa Yoarashi
- My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Pro Hero Endeavor
- NAMCO Museum Archives Vol 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- NERF LEGENDS PS5
- Nerf: Legends Digital Deluxe
- NERF: LEGENDS PS4
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- ODDBALLERS
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast Trinity
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- Penarium Unlock
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
- PGA Tour 23 (PS5)
- Pile Up
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Portal Knights: Legendary Edition
- Potion Permit
- Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS5 ONLY Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital + Edition
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- R6E Deluxe + R6S Deluxe Bundle
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Raw Data
- REACH PS4 & PS5_EU Region
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Faction
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction II
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock (PS5)
- Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack
- Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack (PS5)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS5)
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 – Classic Costume Pack (PS5)
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock (PS5)
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition PS5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Revenant Dogma
- Revenant Saga
- Riders Republic – [Bundle] Welcome Pack 07
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition
- RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Sakura Wars
- Samurai Shodown
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
- Samurai Shodown: Deluxe Edition
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition
- Season Pass
- Seasons after Fall
- Sephirothic Stories
- SGWC1 Full Arsenal Edition
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- SGWC2 SGWC1 BUNDLE
- SGWC2 Ultimate Edition
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shady Part of Me
- Shenmue I & II
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Soul Hackers 2 Costume and BGM DLC
- Soul Hackers 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Space Hulk Bundle
- SpellForce III Reforced
- Spitlings
- Standard Edition
- Steelrising – Deluxe Edition
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Wolf Outfit (PS4)
- Street Wolf Outfit (PS5)
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Super Character 3-Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
- Super Woden GP
- Surviving Mars
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Taunt Trio
- Tekken 7 – Originals Edition
- TEKKEN 7 Collaboration Pack
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Crew 2 Special Edition
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- The King of Fighters XIV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
- The Medium
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Shadow Warrior Trilogy
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 1 & 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- The Warriors
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Thunder Kid
- Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
- Titan Quest
- Titanfall 2: Standard Edition
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
- Tormented Souls
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS4
- Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS5
- Trauma Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Trauma Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- Turok Bundle
- UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultimate Pack
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps – Deluxe Edition
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Underworld Ascendant
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Until the Last Plane
- Unturned
- V-Rally 4 – Ultimate Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS4)
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (PS5)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Magnus Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Winters Expansion (PS4)
- Winters Expansion (PS5)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition
- Wreckfest – Season Pass 2
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version – Season Pass 1
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version – Season Pass 2
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. – Season Pass
- WWZ Deluxe edition
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Xeodrifter
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza series collaboration Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Year 8 Operator Edition
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars