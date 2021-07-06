The July 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are now available to redeem. Players can grab the newly released PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence, as well as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4. These games replace the two free June 2021 titles that just left PS Plus. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will remain on the service for another month.

A Plague Tale: Innocence first released in 2019. It’s a blend of genres from action adventure to puzzle and stealth and survival horror. It tells the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo, who must navigate through a plague-stricken land avoiding swarms of bloodthirsty rats, while also pursued by inquisition soldiers who want them dead. The July 2021 PS Plus free games only include the new PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence. A sequel was also recently announced, so this is the perfect time to catch up if you haven’t played it yet.

Even if you’ve played the PS4 version, it’s worth picking up the game on PS5 for the wealth of improvements, as well as a free set of Trophy unlocks if you transfer your save file.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 originally made waves when it didn’t include a single-player campaign. The multiplayer-only title is coming to PlayStation Plus, including everything from its iconic multiplayer, to Zombies, and even its Blackout battle royale mode, which paved the way for Warzone.

And finally, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the last game added in July. The highly stylized game was developed as a replacement after WWE 2K21 was canceled. It embraces a more arcade-style brawler than traditional wrestling games, with a variety of different arenas and modes.

Added back in June and remaining through July, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a remaster of the original 2006 release, complete with all updates and additions that have come to the game since. It includes new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, and has completely overhauled visuals thanks to Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

All four games will be available to redeem through August 2 when the new August 2021 PS Plus games go live.

Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free this month and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

Expect the August 2021 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced on July 28th, the week before they go live on August 3rd.