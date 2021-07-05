A Plague Tale: Innocence for PlayStation 5 releases tomorrow, July 7th. The upgrade patch for those who own the PlayStation 4 version of the game was due to arrive at the same time, but many players on ResetEra are reporting it has arrived a day early. The patch weighs in at 31GB for the whole new application and allows those playing the game on PS5 to receive the newest version’s upgrades.

Rumors of a new-gen version of A Plague Tale: Innocence began circling ahead of E3 2021 before the game was confirmed during the online show. The PS5 version adds 4K UHD, 60 fps, and 3D audio support. PlayStation 4 players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free through today’s patch, which is actually a whole new PS5 application. Unfortunately while save files can be imported from PS4 to PS5, trophy progress cannot be migrated. Those wanting the Platinum trophy again will need to start a new save file. Unlike other recent new-gen upgrades, the trophies will not automatically pop on loading a last-gen save.

For those who don’t yet own A Plague Tale: Innocence, PlayStation Plus members will be able to get the PS5 version as it is released on day one as part of the PS Plus Instant Games Collection from tomorrow. It is joined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE Battlegrounds. The game continues Sony’s promise to carry on adding day one releases to the program, following on from Destruction AllStars, Maquette, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Wreckfest (PS5), Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Edition, and many others.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is set in France in 1349. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo escape a cruel fate when their home is attacked by soldiers. They soon find themselves alone but still relentlessly pursued by the Inquisition. Yet the soldiers aren’t their only problem; they’re making their way through villages ravaged by the plague, faced with unstoppable swarms of infected rats. The game will soon be followed by a sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, set to continue the duo’s story when it releases sometime in 2022.

