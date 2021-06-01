The June 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are now available to redeem. Players can grab the newly released Operation: Tango on PS5, as well as Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and Star Wars Squadrons on PS4. These games replace the three free May 2021 titles that just left PS Plus.

Operation: Tango is a new co-op multiplayer game, with one player taking on the role of Hacker and another being the Agent in a thrilling spy adventure. Asymmetrical puzzles will require each player to work together to overcome the challenges ahead and save the world. Only your voices link the two of you together, so a working microphone is required. Operation: Tango is a fresh release for both PS4 and PS5, however, only the PS5 version is available for free via Plus.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a remaster of the original 2006 release, complete with all updates and additions that have come to the game since. It includes new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, and has completely overhauled visuals thanks to Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will remain on PlayStation Plus for two months, through June and July, and will also launched on PS Now this month.

Finally, Star Wars Squadrons rounds out the list of free games for the month. This no frills starfighter experience puts you in the front row seat for some of the most intense space battles. A brief campaign lets you get your bearings, but the real draw is the multiplayer dogfights and objective modes that let you fly with the best. It’s also fully playable in PSVR. You can read our review for Star Wars Squadrons to get a better understanding of what it means to be a pilot.

Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons will be available through July 5, while Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will stay an extra month, until August 2.

Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free this month and then download and play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.

Expect the July 2021 PlayStation Plus free games to be announced on June 30th, the week before they go live on July 6th.