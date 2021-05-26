After first leaking early this week, the June 2021 PlayStation Plus free games have been confirmed and it turns out the leak was correct. Operation: Tango and the new Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are launching next month via PlayStation Plus, and Star Wars Squadrons is also coming to the service after its release late last year.

June 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Operation: Tango is a new co-op multiplayer game, with one player taking on the role of Hacker and another being the Agent in a thrilling spy adventure. Asymmetrical puzzles will require each player to work together to overcome the challenges ahead and save the world. Only your voices link the two of you together, so a working microphone is required. Operation: Tango releases on June 1st for both PS4 and PS5, however, only the PS5 version is available for free via Plus.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a remaster of the original 2006 release, complete with all updates and additions that have come to the game since. It includes new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues, and has completely overhauled visuals thanks to Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available on PlayStation Plus for two months, through June and July, and will also launch on PS Now in June. We’re curious if this has anything to do with Sony recently acquiring fighting game tournament EVO.

Finally, Star Wars Squadrons rounds out the list of free games for the month. This no frills starfighter experience puts you in the front row seat for some of the most intense space battles. A brief campaign lets you get your bearings, but the real draw is the multiplayer dogfights and objective modes that let you fly with the best. It’s also fully playable in PSVR. You can read our review for Star Wars Squadrons to get a better understanding of what it means to be a pilot.

The PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 will go live on Tuesday, June 1. Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons will be available through July 5, while Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will stay an extra month, until August 2.

Remember that you don’t need to download the games. You can simply redeem them to have access to the free games as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. You can redeem them via your console or the browser-based PlayStation Store. Even if you don’t have a PS5 right now, you can redeem the PS5 game to have a library of titles available to you once you do pick up the new console.

They May 2021 PS Plus free games will only be going away on June 1 to make room for these new titles. Make sure to redeem them before they leave the service.

[Source: PlayStation]