Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Heading Exclusively to PS4 in June

SEGA has officially announced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. The game is a re-envisioning of the original Virtua Fighter 5 that was first released in arcades back in 2006. However, this version of the game will be heading exclusively to PlayStation 4.

Ultimate Showdown has been remade on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Dragon Engine, so while it features the same gameplay fans have come to expect, the graphics will look more polished. All of the character models, stages, and cinematics have been updated, including the addition of a new opening cinematic. Every stage will get new background music while the entire game will get a new user interface. There will be 19 playable characters in the game and each will have a unique fighting style. The game’s classic modes Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Offline Versus are also available.

The title was previously known as the Virtua Fighter x esports project. The aim of the project was to restart the franchise “as an esports title to commemorate the 60th anniversary of SEGA’s establishment.” As well as the public lobbies, this will be the reason for the addition of private rooms where up to 16 players can take part in round-robin style League Matches and Tournament Matches, as well as new online modes. Other people can watch these matches and tournaments in real time and can communicate with others through the use of stamps. The game’s trailer has been exclusively hosted on IGN but you can take a look below:

The game was revealed a couple of days earlier than anticipated, possibly because of yesterday’s leak that reportedly revealed next month’s PlayStation Plus games. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is supposedly one of the games that will be offered on its day of release, June 1. It is rumored to be joined by Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango. However, the scheduled livestream is still due to take place on May 27 and players should see more gameplay footage then.

