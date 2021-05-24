May’s PlayStation Plus games leaked a couple of days ahead of their official reveal and it seems June’s games are following the same path. According to Areajugones, the site that accurately leaked May’s free games, the upcoming month will feature two day one releases, including a brand new Virtua Fighter title.

On May 27, we know for certain that a new Virtua Fighter title will be revealed. Currently known by its working title, Virtua Fighter x eSports Project, the game’s expected final title will be Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. As the working title suggests, this is SEGA’s attempt at bringing the franchise into the world of esports. This version of the title will apparently include all of the updates that have been added to the original Virtua Fighter 5 since its initial release in 2006, although full details won’t be revealed until the scheduled livestream. A PS4 version of the game was added to the PlayStation Network in Asia last month, and it is believed this will be one of June’s two PS4 offerings.

The other PS4 title is believed to be Star Wars: Squadrons. Players step into the cockpits of the renowned New Republic and Empire starfighters as they take part in dogfights in a battle for supremacy. While the multiplayer 5v5 deathmatches are the game’s main focus, there’s also fleet battles and a single-player campaign. The campaign begins after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and focuses on the alternating views of a New Republic pilot and an Empire pilot. The game is also completely playable in PSVR.

The lineup will apparently be rounded out by Operation: Tango. The co-op title is set in a high tech near-future world. Two players assume the roles of Agent and Hacker as they work together to infiltrate a variety of exotic locations and take down enemy forces that are a threat to humanity’s freedom. Agents will be the ones doing the infiltrating while the hackers will be using their skills to gain control of that location’s digital infrastructure to be the agent’s eyes and ears. The game is coming to both PS5 and PS4, but it’s unknown whether or not both versions of the title will be included with PS Plus. Most PS5 titles released on Plus since the console’s launch have been limited to the new console exclusively, even if a game has a last-gen version, essentially a bonus for owners of the new system.

The PlayStation Plus games will be available on June 1. It’s likely they will be officially revealed on May 27, the same day as the Virtua Fighter announcement. In the meantime, May’s free games are available for download for another week.

[Source: Areajugones]