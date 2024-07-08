Select PS Plus Members Getting Free 14 Days of Premium

Sony is offering select PS Plus members a free 14-day trial of the Premium tier. This time, the offer is being sent via console notifications rather than emails, which can easily be overlooked and missed. Players should check their console inbox before the offer disappears.

Who is eligible for free PS Plus Premium July 2024 offer?

As usual, the offer is being sent out at random. One Reddit user reported that they received the offer when their existing PS Plus Premium membership had been expired for at least two days. They didn’t notice the offer and ended up renewing their subscription.

Do note that PS5 notification pop ups can be a little wonky, so it’s best to manually check via the console’s control panel to avoid the situation above.

Another user said that they received the free 14-day Premium voucher after they renewed their PS Plus Essential subscription for a year. However, Sony also offered to convert their 12 months of Essential to 182 days of Premium. At the moment, we can’t confirm if Sony will allow reverting back to Essential once the 14-day trial is up.

To be safe, we recommend availing the free Premium trial only if your membership has run out and you don’t have automatic billing turned on.